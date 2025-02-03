U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct an air delivery of personnel and equipment using a CH-53E Super Stallion, Feb. 4, 2025, on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina. 2nd CRR conducted a Regimental Field Exercise to enhance the regiment’s ability to support II Marine Expeditionary Force with various logistical support. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951584
|VIRIN:
|250204-M-RU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800791
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|BOGUE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment conducts an air delivery, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.