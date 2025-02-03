Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Combat Readiness Regiment conducts an air delivery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOGUE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct an air delivery of personnel and equipment using a CH-53E Super Stallion, Feb. 4, 2025, on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina. 2nd CRR conducted a Regimental Field Exercise to enhance the regiment’s ability to support II Marine Expeditionary Force with various logistical support. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951584
    VIRIN: 250204-M-RU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_110800791
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: BOGUE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment conducts an air delivery, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Air Delivery
    2nd CRR
    Combat Readiness Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download