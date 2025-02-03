Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAGTF Interop MSPF Amphibious Raid

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute an amphibious raid during Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise at Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Feb. 4, 2025. The raid is one of several training events within MAGTF Interoperability, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This course is designed to evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951582
    VIRIN: 250204-M-DB868-1001
    Filename: DOD_110800761
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    RECON
    raid
    22D MEU
    weapons
    assault
    MSPF

