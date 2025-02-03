MAGTF Interop MSPF Amphibious Raid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute an amphibious raid during Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise at Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Feb. 4, 2025. The raid is one of several training events within MAGTF Interoperability, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This course is designed to evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)