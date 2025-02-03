U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute an amphibious raid during Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise at Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Feb. 4, 2025. The raid is one of several training events within MAGTF Interoperability, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This course is designed to evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951582
|VIRIN:
|250204-M-DB868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800761
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAGTF Interop MSPF Amphibious Raid, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
