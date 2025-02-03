Coast Guard medically evacuates snorkeler in distress from motor vessel in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Dominican Republic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducted the medical evacuation of a 70-year-old man who came into distress while snorkeling off the motor vessel Sea Hunter in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Dominican Republic, Feb. 5, 2025. The survivor was transported to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel for further transport to a local hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)