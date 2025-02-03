Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medically evacuates snorkeler in distress from motor vessel in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Dominican Republic

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducted the medical evacuation of a 70-year-old man who came into distress while snorkeling off the motor vessel Sea Hunter in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Dominican Republic, Feb. 5, 2025. The survivor was transported to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel for further transport to a local hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951581
    VIRIN: 250205-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110800755
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Search and Rescue
    Puerto Rico
    Medical Evacuation
    Coast Guard
    Atlantic Ocean
    Air Station Borinquen

