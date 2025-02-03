Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guantanamo Bay High-Threat Illegal Aliens Arrival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.04.2025

    Video by Chad McNeeley     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    B-Roll of the first flight of high-threat illegal aliens out of the United States arrival at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951558
    VIRIN: 250204-M-IA046-1003
    Filename: DOD_110800579
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guantanamo Bay High-Threat Illegal Aliens Arrival, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guantanamo Bay
    illegals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download