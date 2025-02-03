Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB Hosts Second Polish Apache Initiative Summit for Multinational Allied Forces

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade hosts the second Polish Apache Initiative summit for U.S., Poland, U.K., and Netherlands command personnel to learn about the AH-64Ev6 Apache Guardian system at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, from Jan. 22-24, 2025. The Apache Initiative Summit Program is a series of focused leader engagements between multinational allied forces that increase interoperability by discussing command and control, tactics and training, and maintenance, ensuring allied forces can respond to crisis, conflict, and competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951553
    VIRIN: 240224-A-PP133-9506
    Filename: DOD_110800551
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

