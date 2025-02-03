12th CAB Hosts Second Polish Apache Initiative Summit for Multinational Allied Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade hosts the second Polish Apache Initiative summit for U.S., Poland, U.K., and Netherlands command personnel to learn about the AH-64Ev6 Apache Guardian system at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, from Jan. 22-24, 2025. The Apache Initiative Summit Program is a series of focused leader engagements between multinational allied forces that increase interoperability by discussing command and control, tactics and training, and maintenance, ensuring allied forces can respond to crisis, conflict, and competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)