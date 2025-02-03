Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: SrA Logan Navarro

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Logan Navarro, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, earned Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2025. Navarro’s accomplishments, hard work and dedication make him unstoppable. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 04:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951543
    VIRIN: 250204-F-OS776-1001
    Filename: DOD_110800536
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: SrA Logan Navarro, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    Air Force
    Osan AB
    25th FGS

