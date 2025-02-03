Senior Airman Logan Navarro, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, earned Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2025. Navarro’s accomplishments, hard work and dedication make him unstoppable. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951543
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-OS776-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800536
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: SrA Logan Navarro, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.