SMA visits Grafenwoehr Germany

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Weimer visits Grafenwoehr and Vilseck area to engage with unit leaders during his visit in Germany, on January 27, 2025. He interacted with unit core leaders to emphasize innovation and warfighting strategies, highlighting the Grafenwoehr Training Area's capability to train allies and partners within the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 06:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|951541
|VIRIN:
|250127-A-MQ729-4081
|Filename:
|DOD_110800534
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
