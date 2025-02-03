SMA visits Grafenwoehr Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Weimer visits Grafenwoehr and Vilseck area to engage with unit leaders during his visit in Germany, on January 27, 2025. He interacted with unit core leaders to emphasize innovation and warfighting strategies, highlighting the Grafenwoehr Training Area's capability to train allies and partners within the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)