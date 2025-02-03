Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMA visits Grafenwoehr Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Weimer visits Grafenwoehr and Vilseck area to engage with unit leaders during his visit in Germany, on January 27, 2025. He interacted with unit core leaders to emphasize innovation and warfighting strategies, highlighting the Grafenwoehr Training Area's capability to train allies and partners within the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 06:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 951541
    VIRIN: 250127-A-MQ729-4081
    Filename: DOD_110800534
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA visits Grafenwoehr Germany, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    SMA
    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA
    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download