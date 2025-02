FARP supports CH-53E Super Stallions during Nansei Sword 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing refuel a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point during Nansei Sword 25 at Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. Nansei Sword 25 is designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)