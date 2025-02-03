Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARP supports CH-53E Super Stallions during Nansei Sword 25

    CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing refuel a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point during Nansei Sword 25 at Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. Nansei Sword 25 is designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951540
    VIRIN: 250205-M-KE598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110800532
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, FARP supports CH-53E Super Stallions during Nansei Sword 25, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS

    USMC
    MWSS-171
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    bulk fuel
    HMH-465

