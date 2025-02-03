Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct underwater egress training - B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct underwater egress training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2025. The training is designed to provide service members with the skills and confidence to safely remove themselves from vehicles or helicopters submerged in water.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 01:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951533
    VIRIN: 250203-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_110800365
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct underwater egress training - B-Roll, by Cpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Survival Training
    III MEF
    UET
    Underwater Egress

