Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct underwater egress training - B-Roll

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct underwater egress training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2025. The training is designed to provide service members with the skills and confidence to safely remove themselves from vehicles or helicopters submerged in water.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 01:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951533
|VIRIN:
|250203-M-GC823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800365
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
