Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct underwater egress training - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct underwater egress training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2025. The training is designed to provide service members with the skills and confidence to safely remove themselves from vehicles or helicopters submerged in water.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)