Yokota High School hosted the 2025 Far East Championship February 3-5, 2025, on Yokota Air Base, Japan. Athletes from 13 schools across the INDOPACOM joined together to showed off their skills with routines compiled of cheering, dancing, tumbling, and stunting.(U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 00:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951528
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-MQ455-8934
|Filename:
|DOD_110800235
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota High School hosts 2025 Far East Championship, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.