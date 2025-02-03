USO Yokota Moving Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USO Yokota recently completed an extensive move-in process, following more than 5 months of construction, into their new facility at the Yujo Community Center on Yokota Air Base. Josie Grenier, the USO Yokota Center Operations Manager, recounted the extraordinary community effort that made it all possible.