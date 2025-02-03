USO Yokota recently completed an extensive move-in process, following more than 5 months of construction, into their new facility at the Yujo Community Center on Yokota Air Base. Josie Grenier, the USO Yokota Center Operations Manager, recounted the extraordinary community effort that made it all possible.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 23:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951520
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800156
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Yokota Moving Day, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.