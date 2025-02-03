Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Yokota Moving Day

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    USO Yokota recently completed an extensive move-in process, following more than 5 months of construction, into their new facility at the Yujo Community Center on Yokota Air Base. Josie Grenier, the USO Yokota Center Operations Manager, recounted the extraordinary community effort that made it all possible.

    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP

    NFL
    Japan
    USO
    Yokota
    United Service Organizations (USO)
    Move-in

