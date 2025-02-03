Yokota High School hosts the 2025 JROTC Regional Marksmanship match on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, January 25, 2025. High schools from Camp Zama, Guam, Misawa Air Base, and Yokosuka sent their JROTC teams to compete against Yokota High School in the two-day competition.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 22:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951510
|VIRIN:
|250125-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800117
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota High School JROTC Regional Marksmanship Match 2025, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.