A spot starring the notorious "Litter Avenger" encouraging Sasebo residents to respect their host nation by not littering. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951503
|VIRIN:
|250206-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110800061
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo Litter Avenger, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
