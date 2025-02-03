146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 146th Critical Care Air Transportation Team participate in Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

California Air National Guard personnel assigned to the 146th Medical Group and the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide simulate tactical combat casualty care and review patient transport training testing their mission essential tasks while reinforcing agile combat employment methods during the Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
