    146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 146th Critical Care Air Transportation Team participate in Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard personnel assigned to the 146th Medical Group and the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide simulate tactical combat casualty care and review patient transport training testing their mission essential tasks while reinforcing agile combat employment methods during the Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951494
    VIRIN: 250203-Z-QY689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110799900
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    HSC-26
    AES
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron
    Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    146th Airlift Wing
    Critical Care Air Transportation Team
    CALGUARD
    CCAT
    Southern Strike
    Hollywood Guard
    146AW
    SSTK
    CIANGS
    146 AES
    146th CCAT

