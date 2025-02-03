Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    487th Training Squadron Reactivation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    The 340th Flying Training Group reactivated the 487th Training Squadron during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Jan. 24, 2025, during which Lt. Col. David Mitchell officially assumed command of the 487th TRS “Knights.” (U.S. Air Force video by Sean Worrell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951451
    VIRIN: 250124-D-EU155-6343
    Filename: DOD_110799092
    Length: 00:41:40
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 487th Training Squadron Reactivation Ceremony, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reactivation Ceremony
    22nd Air Force
    340th Flying Training Group
    487th Bombardment Group
    JBSA - Randolph
    487th TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download