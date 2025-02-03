The 340th Flying Training Group reactivated the 487th Training Squadron during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Jan. 24, 2025, during which Lt. Col. David Mitchell officially assumed command of the 487th TRS “Knights.” (U.S. Air Force video by Sean Worrell)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951451
|VIRIN:
|250124-D-EU155-6343
|Filename:
|DOD_110799092
|Length:
|00:41:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 487th Training Squadron Reactivation Ceremony, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.