    USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) Light Facilities Complex

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Simon Pike 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States.

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 14:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951450
    VIRIN: 241226-N-JJ744-1001
    Filename: DOD_110799091
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    JCS
    CVN 74
    Sailors
    RCOH
    LIFAC

