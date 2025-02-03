USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) Light Facilities Complex

The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States.
|12.26.2024
|02.05.2025 14:00
|Package
|951450
|241226-N-JJ744-1001
|DOD_110799091
|00:01:55
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
