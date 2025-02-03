A look back at what the 932nd Airlift Wing has done and accomplished throughout 2024. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951444
|VIRIN:
|250101-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110799041
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 932nd AW 2024 Year in Review, by SSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.