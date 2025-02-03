Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    932nd AW 2024 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    A look back at what the 932nd Airlift Wing has done and accomplished throughout 2024. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951444
    VIRIN: 250101-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110799041
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd AW 2024 Year in Review, by SSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    932nd Airlift Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform
    Gateway Wing
    932 Pride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download