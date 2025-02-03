Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues boaters from disabled, grounded sailboat near San Juan Islands

    EASTSOUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard crews from Air Station Port Angeles and Station Bellingham rescued two boaters from a disabled and grounded 31-foot sailboat near the San Juan Islands, Wash., Feb. 3, 2025. The crews worked together to transfer the man from the sailboat to the rescue boat, and the woman was eventually hoisted into the helicopter but later succumbed to her injuries after transport to a nearby hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Bellingham
    Hoist
    Sailboat
    San Juan Islands

