Coast Guard rescues boaters from disabled, grounded sailboat near San Juan Islands

U.S. Coast Guard crews from Air Station Port Angeles and Station Bellingham rescued two boaters from a disabled and grounded 31-foot sailboat near the San Juan Islands, Wash., Feb. 3, 2025. The crews worked together to transfer the man from the sailboat to the rescue boat, and the woman was eventually hoisted into the helicopter but later succumbed to her injuries after transport to a nearby hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951428
|VIRIN:
|250203-G-SG988-3122
|Filename:
|DOD_110798884
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|EASTSOUND, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
