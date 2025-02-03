NUWC Division Newport takes an analytical approach to determine what is needed for mission success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Undersea Warfare Mission Engineering and Analysis Department works closely with subject matter experts across the command and the fleet to help the Navy succeed in its missions. February’s technical focus is aimed at illustrating how the department contributes to warfighter readiness.