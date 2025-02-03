Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport takes an analytical approach to determine what is needed for mission success

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Leif Heimbold 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    The Undersea Warfare Mission Engineering and Analysis Department works closely with subject matter experts across the command and the fleet to help the Navy succeed in its missions. February’s technical focus is aimed at illustrating how the department contributes to warfighter readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951427
    VIRIN: 250205-N-IV265-1001
    Filename: DOD_110798882
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Fleet Support
    NUWC Division Newport
    Warfighter Readiness
    Mission Engineering and Analysis

