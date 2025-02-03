Supporting the Mission: Inspecting, Inventorying, and Reconfiguring Expeditionary Field Kitchens

Expeditionary Field Kitchens provide fresh, satisfying meals, even in the most challenging environments. This month, Marine Corps Logistics Command partnered with Marine Corps Systems Command Combat Support Systems and II MEF to inspect, inventory, and reconfigure 14 of these mission-critical assets. This effort ensures warfighters have the food needed to carry out their missions wherever duty calls. Ready to serve those who serve! #MarineCorps #MissionReady #LogisticsExcellence **A special thanks to the COMMSTRAT Team for producing this video and to everyone who contributed to this important initiative.
