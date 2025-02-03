Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting the Mission: Inspecting, Inventorying, and Reconfiguring Expeditionary Field Kitchens

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Expeditionary Field Kitchens provide fresh, satisfying meals, even in the most challenging environments. This month, Marine Corps Logistics Command partnered with Marine Corps Systems Command Combat Support Systems and II MEF to inspect, inventory, and reconfigure 14 of these mission-critical assets. This effort ensures warfighters have the food needed to carry out their missions wherever duty calls. Ready to serve those who serve! #MarineCorps #MissionReady #LogisticsExcellence **A special thanks to the COMMSTRAT Team for producing this video and to everyone who contributed to this important initiative.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951426
    VIRIN: 241206-O-FX029-4249
    Filename: DOD_110798864
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

