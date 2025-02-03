Supporting the Mission: Inspecting, Inventorying, and Reconfiguring Expeditionary Field Kitchens

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951426" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Expeditionary Field Kitchens provide fresh, satisfying meals, even in the most challenging environments. This month, Marine Corps Logistics Command partnered with Marine Corps Systems Command Combat Support Systems and II MEF to inspect, inventory, and reconfigure 14 of these mission-critical assets. This effort ensures warfighters have the food needed to carry out their missions wherever duty calls. Ready to serve those who serve! #MarineCorps #MissionReady #LogisticsExcellence **A special thanks to the COMMSTRAT Team for producing this video and to everyone who contributed to this important initiative.