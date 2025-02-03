MDMC Tele-maintenance Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Modern warfighting systems are complex and require effective maintenance, but traditional methods at the Marine Depot Maintenance Command often lead to extended downtime and higher costs, especially for equipment in remote or contested environments. As the need for timely maintenance increases, the limitations of current tele-maintenance solutions, primarily reliant on video calls and remote guidance, become clear. The mixed Reality (MR) headset tele-maintenance system (TMS) with digital work instructions provides warfighters with expert coaching on equipment and tasks. It reduces travel costs and downtime by eliminating the need for depot Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on-site. This system enables quick access to depot and industry experts for faster fault diagnosis and repairs, enhancing equipment readiness and unit combat effectiveness. It will be deployed globally across USMC depots and maintenance units.