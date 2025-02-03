Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDMC Tele-maintenance Innovation

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Modern warfighting systems are complex and require effective maintenance, but traditional methods at the Marine Depot Maintenance Command often lead to extended downtime and higher costs, especially for equipment in remote or contested environments. As the need for timely maintenance increases, the limitations of current tele-maintenance solutions, primarily reliant on video calls and remote guidance, become clear. The mixed Reality (MR) headset tele-maintenance system (TMS) with digital work instructions provides warfighters with expert coaching on equipment and tasks. It reduces travel costs and downtime by eliminating the need for depot Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on-site. This system enables quick access to depot and industry experts for faster fault diagnosis and repairs, enhancing equipment readiness and unit combat effectiveness. It will be deployed globally across USMC depots and maintenance units.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951425
    VIRIN: 241122-O-FX029-1279
    Filename: DOD_110798823
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDMC Tele-maintenance Innovation, by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

