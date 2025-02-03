USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Arrival Timelapse - Jan. 8, 2025

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Jan. 8 in advance of its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA).
A PIA is a scheduled period in which an aircraft carrier undergoes extensive maintenance and repairs and/or modernization to meet future operational demands. Jobs during a PIA can include a wide array of overhauls, repairs and inspections to the carrier’s systems.
As one of the nation’s four public shipyards, NNSY focuses on generating fleet readiness and supporting the Chief of Naval Operation’s Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) objective of putting “more ready players on the field,” those being combat-ready platforms.
The second of ten Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, Dwight D. Eisenhower enters NNSY following the successful on-time delivery of the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) PIA in November 2024. Similar to the approach used on CVN 77, Eisenhower’s project team adopted the model of getting the maximum amount of advance work accomplished while the carrier was located at Naval Station Norfolk.
Check out this time-lapse of CVN 69's arrival to NNSY Jan. 8. And learn more about this PIA at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/489172/norfolk-naval-shipyard-welcomes-uss-dwight-d-eisenhower-planned-incremental-availability
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 12:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951423
|VIRIN:
|250108-N-SY577-8170
|Filename:
|DOD_110798807
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.