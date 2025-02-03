Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform at Kirtland AFB

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Video by Britianie Teston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform at Kirtland AFB on Feb. 2, 2025. This is the first time the band has performed at Kirtland since 2003. (U.S. Air Force Video Reel by Britianie Teston)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951413
    VIRIN: 250202-O-CX280-5162
    Filename: DOD_110798636
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: US

    TAGS

    airmen
    morale
    community
    concert
    lt dan band

