Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform at Kirtland AFB on Feb. 2, 2025. This is the first time the band has performed at Kirtland since 2003. (U.S. Air Force Video Reel by Britianie Teston)
|02.02.2025
|02.05.2025 11:23
|B-Roll
|00:07:22
