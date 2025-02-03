Waterway Debris Removal Swannanoa, North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Waterway debris removal in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District is overseeing debris removal in North Carolina under a FEMA mission assignment.

The USACE has removed over 1.1 million cubic yards of right of way debris, over 33,000 cubic yards of waterway debris and more than 181,000 tons of soil across impacted areas of North Carolina.

The USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses but is just one piece of a much larger Army and Department of Defense team working to support federal, state, and local partners.

The effort is in response to Hurricane Helene, which struck North Carolina, Sept. 24 to 27, 2024.