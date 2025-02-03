Waterway Debris Removal Swannanoa, North Carolina

Waterway debris removal in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District is overseeing debris removal in North Carolina under a FEMA mission assignment.
The USACE has removed over 1.1 million cubic yards of right of way debris, over 33,000 cubic yards of waterway debris and more than 181,000 tons of soil across impacted areas of North Carolina.
The USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses but is just one piece of a much larger Army and Department of Defense team working to support federal, state, and local partners.
The effort is in response to Hurricane Helene, which struck North Carolina, Sept. 24 to 27, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951411
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-PO406-9697
|Filename:
|DOD_110798585
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
