    Waterway Debris Removal Swannanoa, North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Waterway debris removal in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025.
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District is overseeing debris removal in North Carolina under a FEMA mission assignment.
    The USACE has removed over 1.1 million cubic yards of right of way debris, over 33,000 cubic yards of waterway debris and more than 181,000 tons of soil across impacted areas of North Carolina.
    The USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses but is just one piece of a much larger Army and Department of Defense team working to support federal, state, and local partners.
    The effort is in response to Hurricane Helene, which struck North Carolina, Sept. 24 to 27, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951411
    VIRIN: 250204-A-PO406-9697
    Filename: DOD_110798585
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene24, Helene25, USACE, Wilmington District, North Carolina

