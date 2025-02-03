Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OceanXperience at National Museum USAF Broll

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    The Air Force Museum Foundation is proud to bring OceanXperience to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force starting Feb. 5!
    From the depths of the oceans to the outer limits of space, innovators and explorers continue to uncover mysteries and possibilities while adapting to the challenges of these unique environments. Visitors can explore both worlds and learn about those who dare to discover and dream.
    Ticket fee applies for this special exhibition.
    Learn more: https://airforcemuseumfoundation.org/oceanxperience

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951410
    VIRIN: 250204-F-IO108-1002
    Filename: DOD_110798557
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: US

    This work, OceanXperience at National Museum USAF Broll, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

