The Air Force Museum Foundation is proud to bring OceanXperience to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force starting Feb. 5!
From the depths of the oceans to the outer limits of space, innovators and explorers continue to uncover mysteries and possibilities while adapting to the challenges of these unique environments. Visitors can explore both worlds and learn about those who dare to discover and dream.
Ticket fee applies for this special exhibition.
Learn more: https://airforcemuseumfoundation.org/oceanxperience
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951410
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-IO108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110798557
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OceanXperience at National Museum USAF Broll, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.