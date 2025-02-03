Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Super Bowl LIX Air Security #2

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Air and Marine Operations fly air security over Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951406
    VIRIN: 250204-H-D0456-1001
    Filename: DOD_110798510
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Super Bowl LIX Air Security #2, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP
    AMO
    Air and Marine Operations
    cbpsblix

