    CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Super Bowl LIX Air Security

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Air and Marine Operations fly air security over Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 10:08
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

