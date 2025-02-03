PBED Process Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (February 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 participate in a Planning, Brief, Execute, Debrief (PBED) training video. PBED is a framework used in the Navy and other organizations to improve performance and safety. VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)