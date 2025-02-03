Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PBED Process Video

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (February 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 participate in a Planning, Brief, Execute, Debrief (PBED) training video. PBED is a framework used in the Navy and other organizations to improve performance and safety. VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 09:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951400
    VIRIN: 250203-N-MT581-1001
    PIN: 250203-A
    Filename: DOD_110798436
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    US Navy
    VP 30
    PBED
    PATRON 30
    Win Everyday B Great
    The Pro’s Nest

