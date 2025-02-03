Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers honor POWs with 60-mile ‘Long March’ reenactment

    GERMANY

    01.26.2025

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    On Jan. 27, 1945, ten thousand Allied POWs were forced to march 60 miles from Stalag Luft III in Żagań, Poland (formerly Sagan, Germany) to Spremberg, Germany, as Nazi forces evacuated their camps ahead of the advancing Soviet army. Enduring one of the coldest winters on record, many did not survive what became known as the Long March.

    Eighty years later, 147 U.S. Army Soldiers, allied service members from Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, and POW descendants retraced their footsteps to honor their legacy. This video documents their journey in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Long March.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 11:34
    Location: DE

