Soldiers honor POWs with 60-mile ‘Long March’ reenactment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951390" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Jan. 27, 1945, ten thousand Allied POWs were forced to march 60 miles from Stalag Luft III in Żagań, Poland (formerly Sagan, Germany) to Spremberg, Germany, as Nazi forces evacuated their camps ahead of the advancing Soviet army. Enduring one of the coldest winters on record, many did not survive what became known as the Long March.



Eighty years later, 147 U.S. Army Soldiers, allied service members from Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, and POW descendants retraced their footsteps to honor their legacy. This video documents their journey in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Long March.