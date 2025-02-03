4-319 Field Artillery Regiment: A Legacy of Airborne Firepower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951382" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment (4-319 FAR) has a storied history dating back more than a century, evolving from a traditional field artillery unit into an integral part of U.S. Army airborne operations.



The unit was first organized and activated on Sept. 9, 1917, at Camp Gordon, Georgia. Arriving in France later that year, the 319th Field Artillery participated in three major campaigns during World War I. After the war, the 82nd Division, which included the regiment, returned home and was demobilized on May 18, 1919.



Reorganized and redesignated as the 319th Field Artillery Battalion (FAB) in 1942, the unit was ordered into active federal service on March 25, 1942. As part of the restructuring, Battery D was absorbed into Battery A. Later that year, on Aug. 15, 1942, the battalion was converted into the 319th Glider Field Artillery Battalion (GFAB), aligning with the evolving airborne capabilities of the 82nd Airborne Division.



During World War II, the 319th GFAB played a key role in all six of the 82nd Airborne Division’s campaigns, including the airborne assaults in Normandy and the Netherlands. The unit earned two Presidential Unit Citations and two French Croix de Guerre with palm for its distinguished service.



From 1957 to 1964, Battery D, 319th served in the pentomic 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Following a period of inactivity, it was reactivated in 1988 in Italy. Then known as "Delta Battery," it provided fire support to multiple airborne units, including the 3rd Airborne Battalion Combat Team, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment; the 1st Airborne Battalion Combat Team, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment; and the 173rd Airborne Brigade.



The 4-319 FAR was pivotal in modern conflicts. On March 26, 2003, as part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Battery D conducted a combat parachute assault onto Bashur Drop Zone in northern Iraq, marking a significant airborne operation in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The unit remained deployed in Iraq until February 2004, later redeploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from February 2005 to February 2006.

In June 2006, following the transformation of the 173rd Airborne Brigade into a Brigade Combat Team, Battery D, 319th FAR was reorganized and redesignated as Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), 4-319 FAR. Two organic firing batteries—Battery A and Battery B—were activated along with G Battery.



The battalion remained forward deployed in Germany, relocating from Warner Barracks in Bamberg to Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr Training Area in the fall of 2013.



From its origins in World War I to its role in modern airborne and expeditionary operations, 4-319 FAR has upheld its legacy as a premier airborne field artillery battalion. Its history reflects not only adaptability but also a continued commitment to excellence in fire support for U.S. and allied forces worldwide.



"Freefall (with Boda)" by Judah Earl (2:10)

Youtube Creator / Podcaster

No client or brand/company work

Standard Coverage - Web / Social Media (Up to 1 million subscribers), Podcast (Up to 10k monthly

downloads)

Monetization Included

License Date February 5, 2025



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)