U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment perform sling load operations during North Wind 25 at Camp Makomanai, Hokkaido, Japan, February 5, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951352
|VIRIN:
|250205-Z-RM409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110797968
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: 1-5 Infantry Soldiers Perform Sling Load Operations, by SGT Lindiwe Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.