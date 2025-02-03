Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Winter Safety

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    USAG Yongsan-Casey develops a video for winter safety awareness. Winter can be beautiful, but safety is key to enjoying it. Protect yourself from the cold, slippery hazards, and stay prepared for the unexpected. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 01:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 951351
    VIRIN: 250205-A-UC770-1001
    Filename: DOD_110797963
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Winter Safety, by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Safety
    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    Winter
    IMCOM-P

