    USO Indo-Pacific serves DoD personnel

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    Thomas Gadbois, the United Service Organizations Indo-Pacific director of operations, and Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, is interviewed by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Feb. 4, 2025. Gadbois and Loflin spoke about how the USO's Indo-Pacific region consists of 24 manned centers across Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, Republic of Korea and Japan including the island of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    TAGS

    AFN
    USO
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    American Forces Network Pacific

