USO Indo-Pacific serves DoD personnel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951340" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thomas Gadbois, the United Service Organizations Indo-Pacific director of operations, and Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, is interviewed by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Feb. 4, 2025. Gadbois and Loflin spoke about how the USO's Indo-Pacific region consists of 24 manned centers across Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, Republic of Korea and Japan including the island of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)