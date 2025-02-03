The Amphibious Combat Vehicle Platoon 4th Marine Regiment with Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo executed an ACV integration exercise in coordination with the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
