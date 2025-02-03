NMCB-3 trains for embarkation

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, participate in a Mount-Out Exercise (MOX) aboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalions have the ability to deploy a detachment within 48 hours to support any mission required by a supported commander in the area of operations. These missions include combat operations response and disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 23:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951333
|VIRIN:
|250128-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110797534
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
