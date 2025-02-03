Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 trains for embarkation

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, participate in a Mount-Out Exercise (MOX) aboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalions have the ability to deploy a detachment within 48 hours to support any mission required by a supported commander in the area of operations. These missions include combat operations response and disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 trains for embarkation, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Seabees
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    US Navy
    American Forces Network Pacific

