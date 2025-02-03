NMCB-3 trains for embarkation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, participate in a Mount-Out Exercise (MOX) aboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalions have the ability to deploy a detachment within 48 hours to support any mission required by a supported commander in the area of operations. These missions include combat operations response and disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)