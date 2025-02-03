U.S Soldiers and JGSDF Members Compete in Skiing and Skijoring Competition

A video showcasing U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, competing with members of the 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, Northern Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force in a skiing and skijoring competition during North Wind 25, February 4, 2025 at Camp Makomanai, Hokkaido, Japan. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)
|02.03.2025
|02.05.2025 02:09
|Video Productions
|951332
|250204-A-OI086-4822
|DOD_110797510
|00:01:03
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|0
|0
