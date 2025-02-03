Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Step-by-Step Guide to Camp Pendleton Emergency Alerts

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The AtHoc emergency notification system is used to pass information to Camp Pendleton residents in the event of an emergency. This video takes you through the process of enrolling in the system. If you have questions or issues associated with eMNS and have a usmc.mil account, please get in touch with the Installation Emergency Manager at (760)763-7399 or the Regional Physical Security officer at (760)763-7477. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 16:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 951310
    VIRIN: 250204-M-FS018-1001
    Filename: DOD_110796881
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Emergency
    MCI-West
    AtHoc
    Mass Notification System

