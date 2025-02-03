Step-by-Step Guide to Camp Pendleton Emergency Alerts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The AtHoc emergency notification system is used to pass information to Camp Pendleton residents in the event of an emergency. This video takes you through the process of enrolling in the system. If you have questions or issues associated with eMNS and have a usmc.mil account, please get in touch with the Installation Emergency Manager at (760)763-7399 or the Regional Physical Security officer at (760)763-7477. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)