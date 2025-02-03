Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton Urges Registration for AtHoc Emergency Alerts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, encourages service members, civilian employees, and family members who work and live on MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., to register for the AtHoc emergency notification system. AtHoc enables base leaders to quickly notify users of emergencies such as fires, floods, or active shooters through various means of communication. The more that service members and their families know about AtHoc, the better prepared they will be during emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 16:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 951309
    VIRIN: 250204-M-FA018-1002
    Filename: DOD_110796878
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Urges Registration for AtHoc Emergency Alerts, by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Emergency
    MCI-West
    AtHoc
    Mass notification system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download