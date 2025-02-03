U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, encourages service members, civilian employees, and family members who work and live on MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., to register for the AtHoc emergency notification system. AtHoc enables base leaders to quickly notify users of emergencies such as fires, floods, or active shooters through various means of communication. The more that service members and their families know about AtHoc, the better prepared they will be during emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 16:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|951309
|VIRIN:
|250204-M-FA018-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110796878
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Pendleton Urges Registration for AtHoc Emergency Alerts, by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
