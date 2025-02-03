Camp Pendleton Urges Registration for AtHoc Emergency Alerts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, encourages service members, civilian employees, and family members who work and live on MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., to register for the AtHoc emergency notification system. AtHoc enables base leaders to quickly notify users of emergencies such as fires, floods, or active shooters through various means of communication. The more that service members and their families know about AtHoc, the better prepared they will be during emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)