    DHS Secretary Noem arrives at Super Bowl LIX

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem arrives to greet and oversee U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) operations at Super Bowl LIX.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951308
    VIRIN: 250203-H-AT513-1001
    Filename: DOD_110796788
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHS Secretary Noem arrives at Super Bowl LIX, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBP
    Kristi Noem
    cbpsblix

