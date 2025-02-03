Coast Guard Gasparilla 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg, Station Sand Key and Station Cortez and partner agencies maintain a safety zone during the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Invasion in Tampa Bay, Florida, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. The Coast Guard partnered with multiple local agencies to ensure the safety and security of boaters during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)