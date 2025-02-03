Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Gasparilla 2025

    TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg, Station Sand Key and Station Cortez and partner agencies maintain a safety zone during the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Invasion in Tampa Bay, Florida, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. The Coast Guard partnered with multiple local agencies to ensure the safety and security of boaters during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951299
    VIRIN: 250124-G-KL910-2001
    Filename: DOD_110796507
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USCG
    Partners
    Coast Guard
    Safety zone
    Gasparilla
    Gasparilla2025

