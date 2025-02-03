B-ROLL: Non-intrusive inspections (NII) at Super Bowl LIX

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses non-intrusive inspection technologies to help detect and prevent contraband, including drugs, unreported currency , guns, ammunition and other illegal merchandise, as well as inadmissible persons, from being smuggled or trafficked into Super Bowl LIX.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951292
|VIRIN:
|250203-H-AT513-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110796370
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
