    B-ROLL: Non-intrusive inspections (NII) at Super Bowl LIX

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses non-intrusive inspection technologies to help detect and prevent contraband, including drugs, unreported currency , guns, ammunition and other illegal merchandise, as well as inadmissible persons, from being smuggled or trafficked into Super Bowl LIX.

    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    CBP
    non-intrusive inspections
    cbpsblix

