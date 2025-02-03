Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Audit Review 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    Communication Directorate             

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith and Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, deputy commandant for Programs and Resources, discuss the Marine Corps' successful audit for fiscal year 2024 on Feb. 2, 2025. The auditor’s final report, enclosed in the Marine Corps’ Fiscal Year 2024 Agency Financial Report, highlights seven areas for the Marine Corps to improve upon, referred to as material weaknesses. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopezgonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 13:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 951291
    VIRIN: 230203-M-AI445-1001
    Filename: DOD_110796354
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Audit Review 2024, by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commandant
    Audit
    FY24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download