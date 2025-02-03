Marine Corps Audit Review 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith and Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, deputy commandant for Programs and Resources, discuss the Marine Corps' successful audit for fiscal year 2024 on Feb. 2, 2025. The auditor’s final report, enclosed in the Marine Corps’ Fiscal Year 2024 Agency Financial Report, highlights seven areas for the Marine Corps to improve upon, referred to as material weaknesses. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopezgonzalez)