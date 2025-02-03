Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer gives an interview on Europe's eastern flank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951290" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, the Army’s most senior enlisted advisor, gives an interview during a visit to forward operating sites in Powidz and Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2025. Rotational units, such as the 1st Armored Division, and multiple brigades, serve as crucial elements across the European theater in support of training and exercises with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)