Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer gives an interview on Europe's eastern flank

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, the Army’s most senior enlisted advisor, gives an interview during a visit to forward operating sites in Powidz and Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2025. Rotational units, such as the 1st Armored Division, and multiple brigades, serve as crucial elements across the European theater in support of training and exercises with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)
