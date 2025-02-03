Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris team check load percentages of trucks coming and going at the Langston Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction site in Lowndes County, Ga on January 18, 2025.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951279
|VIRIN:
|250118-A-ZT698-4031
|Filename:
|DOD_110795791
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction Site in Lowndes County, Georgia., by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
