    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction Site in Lowndes County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris team check load percentages of trucks coming and going at the Langston Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction site in Lowndes County, Ga on January 18, 2025.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951279
    VIRIN: 250118-A-ZT698-4031
    Filename: DOD_110795791
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    HurricaneHelene24

