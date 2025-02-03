Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction Site in Lowndes County, Georgia.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris team check load percentages of trucks coming and going at the Langston Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction site in Lowndes County, Ga on January 18, 2025.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)