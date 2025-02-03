Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The National Guard's Support to the 60th Presidential Inauguration - Summary Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames, Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton, Spc. Joseph Liggio and Master Sgt. Jonathan Young

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, District of Columbia National Guard’s Commanding General (Interim), elaborates on the National Guard's involvement in supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration. More than 7,400 National Guard service members from 48 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise Joint Task Force-District of Columbia to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951269
    VIRIN: 250201-A-HD557-1222
    Filename: DOD_110795714
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The National Guard's Support to the 60th Presidential Inauguration - Summary Video, by SFC Brandon Ames, SSG Marc Heaton, SPC Joseph Liggio and MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGPI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download