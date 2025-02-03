Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Dive Locker

    NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER DIVISION KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    The U.S. Navy Dive Locker at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, Wash. is responsible for providing torpedo recovery, emergent jobs, operational support and chamber training to Navy installations and personnel throughout the Pacific Northwest area. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 10:52
    Location: NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER DIVISION KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

    Divers
    Washington
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Dive Locker
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

