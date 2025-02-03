The U.S. Navy Dive Locker at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, Wash. is responsible for providing torpedo recovery, emergent jobs, operational support and chamber training to Navy installations and personnel throughout the Pacific Northwest area. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
