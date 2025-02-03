Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Affairs introduces new video series

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    This inaugural episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Col. Jorge Jimenez and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Vollmer, installation leaders, discuss the Commander’s Challenge, recent Team Hanscom Department of Defense and Air Force Materiel Command award winners, and providing updates on frequently asked questions. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951264
    VIRIN: 250108-F-PR861-1063
    Filename: DOD_110795660
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanscom AFB
    Team Hanscom Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download