AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise (Social Media Reel)

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing participated in Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, late January and early February 2025. Agile Spartan 25.1 was a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise that moved deployed Airmen and U.S. aircraft from AEW’s within the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) to forward operating locations. This long-planned exercise validated the ability to integrate with regional Coalition partners and generate combat air power from forward operating locations to support the command’s theater campaign strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951260
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-IP635-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110795628
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
