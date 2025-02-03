Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise (Social Media Reel)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing participated in Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, late January and early February 2025. Agile Spartan 25.1 was a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise that moved deployed Airmen and U.S. aircraft from AEW’s within the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) to forward operating locations. This long-planned exercise validated the ability to integrate with regional Coalition partners and generate combat air power from forward operating locations to support the command’s theater campaign strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951260
    VIRIN: 250203-F-IP635-2001
    Filename: DOD_110795628
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

