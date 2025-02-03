Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air and Marine Operations AS350/H125 A-Star helicopter flights

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Air and Marine Operations aircrews fly operational patrols aboard the AS350/H125 A-Star helicopter.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951255
    VIRIN: 250130-H-D0456-1001
    Filename: DOD_110795403
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: US

    This work, Air and Marine Operations AS350/H125 A-Star helicopter flights, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBP
    AMO
    A-Star Helicopter

